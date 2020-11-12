Meltdown! YouTube users panic after site goes down

Billions of people around the world collectively

held their breaths after YouTube went down last evening.

It was a catastrophe of near-biblical proportions as users of the platform did what people do in 2020, take to other social media to share their horror stories and find comfort in the arms of other sufferers who sent the hashtag #YouTubeDOWN trending on Twitter.

YouTube addressed the outage in a tweet: â€œIf youâ€™re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, youâ€™re not alone â€” our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. Weâ€™ll follow up here with any updates.â€

When everyone realizes it wasnâ€™t your WiFi â€” /inny Ÿ…±ï¸uffone (@Veno202) #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/KlAbAU9sqANovember 12, 2020

That did little to comfort its legion of loyal users who spend hours on end searching for recipes, watching try on hauls and viewing reviews of products they will not buy.

Did I really just search up how to fix youtube in youtube ? â€” Editz On Stickz #OneOfAkind (@TubeEditz) #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/W24j9qXf3eNovember 12, 2020

Almost two hours later, or an eternity for the rest of us, YouTube shared that the issue was resolved, tweeting: Â â€œAnd weâ€™re back â€” weâ€™re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us.â€

YouTube watching me restart my phone 15 times knowing damn well itâ€™s the problem â€” made up in blue (@xplodeddiper) #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/CCMbSqmj4bNovember 12, 2020

everyone running back to youtube and leaving twitter behind once again â€” EU knightâœŒï¸ (follow for follow) (@mide_knight) #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/Y20mwozaF5November 12, 2020

Me calling my internet operator at 3AM Ÿ˜‚ and then came to knew aboutâ€” Lelouch Lamperouge (@LelouchL11) #YouTubeDOWNMy Internet operator Ÿ‘‡ pic.twitter.com/8Bnwq6ViLtNovember 12, 2020