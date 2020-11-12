Meltdown! YouTube users panic after site goes down

Meltdown! YouTube users panic after site goes downThursday, November 12, 2020
|
Billions of people around the world collectively
held their breaths after YouTube went down last evening.
It was a catastrophe of near-biblical proportions as users of the platform did what people do in 2020, take to other social media to share their horror stories and find comfort in the arms of other sufferers who sent the hashtag #YouTubeDOWN trending on Twitter.
YouTube addressed the outage in a tweet: â€œIf youâ€™re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, youâ€™re not alone â€” our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. Weâ€™ll follow up here with any updates.â€
That did little to comfort its legion of loyal users who spend hours on end searching for recipes, watching try on hauls and viewing reviews of products they will not buy.
Almost two hours later, or an eternity for the rest of us, YouTube shared that the issue was resolved, tweeting: Â â€œAnd weâ€™re back â€” weâ€™re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us.â€
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy