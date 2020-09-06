Merch alert! Beenie Man releases new Verzuz merchandise featuring Bounty Killa

Beenie

Man has been having a moment since his now iconic Verzuz battle with Bounty

Killer and he’s been making the most of it since.

The ‘Girls Dem Suga’ has released bonus merch from his musical bout with Bounty, a shirt featuring a well-known image of the two dancehall juggernauts from their younger days.

The US$30 keepsake joins several other designs released since their Memorial Day matchup back in May.

All Beenie’s merch can be copped on his website beeniemanmerch.com

The Verzuz battle between the two was recently voted as the fan-favourite of the series in a poll by Billboard.

Beenie Man and Bounty Killer were the overwhelming favourite among the voters, taking 88 per cent of the votes. Brandy and Monica were a distant second with 3.57 per cent while DMX and Snoop Dog received 2.97 per cent.