Merch alert! Beenie Man releases new Verzuz merchandise featuring Bounty Killa

Merch alert! Beenie Man releases new Verzuz merchandise featuring Bounty KillaSunday, September 06, 2020
|
Beenie
Man has been having a moment since his now iconic Verzuz battle with Bounty
Killer and he’s been making the most of it since.
The ‘Girls Dem Suga’ has released bonus merch from his musical bout with Bounty, a shirt featuring a well-known image of the two dancehall juggernauts from their younger days.
The US$30 keepsake joins several other designs released since their Memorial Day matchup back in May.
All Beenie’s merch can be copped on his website beeniemanmerch.com
The Verzuz battle between the two was recently voted as the fan-favourite of the series in a poll by Billboard.
Beenie Man and Bounty Killer were the overwhelming favourite among the voters, taking 88 per cent of the votes. Brandy and Monica were a distant second with 3.57 per cent while DMX and Snoop Dog received 2.97 per cent.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy