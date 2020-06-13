Messi picks up where he left off as Barca beat Real Mallorca 4-0

It may have been postponed for three months due to the

coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) but La Liga, the Spanish football league, is no

less intense.

Barcelona toppled Real Mallorca with a 4-0 victory, extending its lead in the league.

If there was any rust on Barca’s team play, it was not evident as the team scored its first goal 65 seconds into the match courtesy of Arturo Vidal.

The second goal came from Martin Braithwaite who sent a right-footed shot into the top left corner of Mallorca’s goal. The moment was doubly special as it was also Braithwaite’s first goal as part of the Barca team.

The next two goals came in quick succession and both thanks to Lionel Messi who scored in the 78th minutes and the 92nd minute of the match.

The match was among La Liga’s first since reopening on Thursday, playing to the new norm which means no spectators, at least for now.

The win extends Barcelona lead at the top of the table with 61 points, five clear of Real Madrid who host Eibar tomorrow, June 14.