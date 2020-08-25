Messi reportedly leaving Barcelona

Football fan or not, the names Lionel Messi and Barcelona are synonymous, but it looks like that’s about to come to an end.

According to TyC Sports in his homeland of Argentina, Messi wants to leave the club he’s been associated with since he was 13 years old.

The news report claims that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner communicated his wishes via fax.

According to exclusive information obtained by TyC, Messi would like to utilize the clause in his contract that allows him to terminate after the end of each season, and would consequently become a free agent immediately.

Messi has been angered by a trophyless campaign in 2019/2020 that has seen two head coaches fired amid various scandals behind the scenes at the Camp Nou.

Last Thursday, he met with Barça’s third manager since January, Ronald Koeman, and reportedly told the Dutchman he saw his future “more out of the club” than in.

According to Insider, Manchester City was reportedly interested in acquiring the speedy 33-year-old but is still deliberating whether or not they can afford the massive investment involved in bringing him into their fold.

Paris Saint-Germain — one of the few other clubs on the planet that can actually pay his massive paycheck — may bring Messi on to pair him with fellow international superstars Neymar and Paul Pogba.