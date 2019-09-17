Messi returns from injury to play Dortmund

After being out for four games due to an injury, football star Lionel Messi has been cleared to play in the Champions League.

Messi and his Barcelona team will go up against Borussia Dortmund in a Champions League match at the German team’s home stadium, Westfalenstadion, that is located in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Barcelona star, who had been recovering from a calf injury, will provide a well-needed boost to the team that has been placed in what many consider to be the group of death.

In addition to Dortmund, Barcelona must also worry about Inter Milan and Slavia Praha in their qualification group.