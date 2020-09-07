Messi returns to training with Barcelona

Messi returns to training with BarcelonaMonday, September 07, 2020
|
Lionel Messi is back in
training with Barcelona after declaring that he wanted to leave the team last
month.
Messi returned to training today (September 7) but did so away from his team members as he needs to have a second coronavirus test before being able to practise with them.
The Argentine star changed tunes last week after Barcelona said the date for the clause he invoked to leave had expired. If he had insisted on leaving, Messi would have been required to map US$830 million in a buyout.
Messi had missed the team’s scheduled coronavirus testing on August 30, and also the club’s training start date as they tried to sort through his request to leave.
The footballer’s bombshell came after Barcelona’s 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinal stage of the Champions League in August.
The Spanish league begins this weekend but Barcelona won’t play its first game until month-end when they host Villareal.
