Messi slams Barcelona as Luis Suárez departs

Messi took to Instagram today (September 25) to criticise the football club for selling his friend and teammate Luis Suárez to Atlético Madrid.

Under a photo of himself and Suárez, Messi wrote “It is going to be so strange seeing you in another shirt, and even stranger to have to play against you.

“You deserved a sending-off fit for what you are: one of the most important players in club history, both for what you did for the group and individually — not the one they gave you. But it is true that at this point nothing surprises me.”

View this post on Instagram Ya me venía haciendo la idea pero hoy entre al vestuario y me cayo la ficha de verdad. Que dificil va a ser no seguir compartiendo el dia a dia con vos, tanto en las canchas como afuera. Los vamos a extranar muchisimo. Fueron muchos anos, muchos mates, comidas, cenas… Muchas cosas que nunca se van a olvidar, todos los dias juntos. Va a ser raro verte con otra camiseta y mucho mas enfrentarte. Te merecias que te despidan como lo que sos: uno de los jugadores mas importantes de la historia del club, consiguiendo cosas importantes tanto en lo grupal como individualmente. Y no que te echen como lo hicieron. Pero la verdad que a esta altura ya no me sorprende nada. Te deseo todo lo mejor en este nuevo desafio. Te quiero mucho, los quiero mucho. Hasta pronto, amigo.A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Sep 25, 2020 at 1:59am PDT

Suárez said his goodbyes to Barca fans during a press conference yesterday after the club transferred him to their rivals for US$7 million as part of efforts to renew the team after an embarrassing 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals in August.

Suárez also had some parting words for the Barcelona management, “I have to accept it if the club decides it is time that I go, just like the club should accept it if a player wants to leave.”