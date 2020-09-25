Messi slams Barcelona as Luis Suárez departs

Messi slams Barcelona as Luis Suárez departsFriday, September 25, 2020
|
Lionel Messi may have been
Messi took to Instagram today (September 25) to criticise the football club for selling his friend and teammate Luis Suárez to Atlético Madrid.
Under a photo of himself and Suárez, Messi wrote “It is going to be so strange seeing you in another shirt, and even stranger to have to play against you.
“You deserved a sending-off fit for what you are: one of the most important players in club history, both for what you did for the group and individually — not the one they gave you. But it is true that at this point nothing surprises me.”
Suárez said his goodbyes to Barca fans during a press conference yesterday after the club transferred him to their rivals for US$7 million as part of efforts to renew the team after an embarrassing 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals in August.
Suárez also had some parting words for the Barcelona management, “I have to accept it if the club decides it is time that I go, just like the club should accept it if a player wants to leave.”
