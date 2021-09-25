MeToo founder describes Beres Hammond concert as magical

To say that reggae legend Beres Hammond’s performances are good would be an understatement with the Jamaican crooner highly rated around the world.

Just recently founder of the influential #MeToo movement, Tarana Burke, added her take on it when she used the word “magical” to describe Hammond’s virtually held ‘Love From A Distance’ concert.

She was speaking to Entertainment Weekly (EW) when she she was asked about the last concert she attended.

“It was the Global Citizen Festival; I’m not a huge concert person, but I will go out for Mary [J. Blige] and Beyonce everytime. I haven’t missed many Verzuz during quarantine either” she related.

“But earlier this year reggae legend Beres Hammond did a virtual concert and it was MAGICAL!” she remarked in describing the event.

The social activist was talking to EW on the occasion of the recent publication of her book ‘Unbound’.

She had rose to fame after her stance against sexual abuse and assault gain worldwide acclaim.