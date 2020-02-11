‘Mi have mi woman dem’: Jah Cure warns fans to keep him out of ex-wife’s relationship

BUZZ Fam, Jah Cure has a message for y’all- leave him out of his ex-wife, Kamila McDonald’s new relationship.

News of the artiste break up with wife first surfaced in 2015, but the couple went public with their divorce in 2017.

McDonald has since moved on, and it appears Jah Cure is trying to the same, but fans of their relationships won’t let him.

Pointing to a huge portrait of himself, his ex-wife, and their daughter, the Unconditional Love artiste said, “No woman cya mek mi move it,”

“And I don’t care how much man she deal wid, this is a respectable photo, and it will always be in my house,” he continued.

He used the post in his Instagram story to directly address people who have been dragging him into the discussion of McDonald’s new relationship. “When uno see the woman wid har man, uno lowe har, uno nuh tag mi,” he warned.

“Cause I’m happy wid my life, and mi have mi woman dem,” he said, giving a thumbs up to the camera.