â€˜Mi second boyâ€™: Romeich expresses love for Shenseeaâ€™s son on his birthday

Romeich

Major might not be the biological father for Shenseeaâ€™s son, Rajeiro, but that

is not stopping him from expressing his love for the youngster on his birthday.

In a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday, Romeich promised that he will continue to grow Rajeiro like his own child.

â€œHappy bday to me second boy Ÿ’™Ÿ’™Ÿ’™ @rajeiro__lee,â€ Romeich captioned the photo he took with Rajeiro.

â€œI met your mom 2016 and from me me sign her to @romeichent not a week pass by that i dont talk to you or show you love nobody cant tell me say u a no my son and no one cant tell u say am not u dad my love for u is same as xzander and i will grow you as my own each and everyday you bring so much happiness not only in my life but in my friends and families life too your amazing @rajeiro__lee and i just wanna say happy bday and i LOVE YOU SO MUCH my papa!!!!! Me second son. We gonna turn up today.â€

However, Romeich didnâ€™t state how they would be celebrating Rajeiroâ€™s fifth birthday.

Weâ€™re pretty sure that Romeich will make the youngster feel special, just as he did with his biological son, Xzander, who turned 14 years old last month. The artiste manager gave the teenager a surprise visit in Florida where he lives with his mother. During their time together, the two went shopping, spent time at a resort and had dinner with relatives.