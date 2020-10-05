Miami Heat defeat LA Lakers 115-104 in Game 3 of NBA Finals

The dominant performance of the Los Angeles Lakers coupled with injuries

to the Miami Heat’s starting line left many thinking the NBA Finals could be a

four-game whitewash.

However, the Heat bounced back from two successive defeats to capitalise on the Lakers’ less-than-spectacular performance and win the third game 115-104 in the best of seven series held in Lake Buena Vista, Florida yesterday (October 4).

Anthony Davis, who has been a standout on the Lakers for the first two matches, only took nine shots and ended with 15 points, less than half his previous two scores of 34 and 32. Davis also picked up two fouls in the first quarter and another in the second quarter.

LeBron James only managed 25 points but the Laker star remained unshakeable, saying after the match, “We’re not concerned. We know we can play a lot better. We have another opportunity to take a commanding lead on Tuesday. You relish that opportunity.”