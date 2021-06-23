Michael B Jordan says he will rename rum following uproar

Actor Michael B Jordan has indicated that he will be changing the name of his rum line, following accusations of cultural appropriation.

In an apology, posted to his Instagram story, the famed actor explained that it wasn’t his intention to offend.

“I just wanna say on behalf of myself & my partners, our intention was never to offend or hurt a culture (we love and respect) & hoped to celebrate & shine a positive light on,” Jordan said.

Jordan went on to share that he had learned an invaluable lesson from the public discourse, noting that he hoped the new name and brand was something that the public could be proud of.

“Last few days has been a lot of listening. A lot of learning & engaging in countless community conversations. We hear you. I hear you & want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming. We sincerely apologize & look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of” Jordan added.

Trinidad born rap star Nicki Minaj was one of the voices who encouraged Jordan to change the name of his rum, though she noted that she didn’t think the actor acted with an intent to cause harm.

“I’m sure MBJ didn’t intentionally do anything he thought Caribbean ppl would find offensive- but now that you are aware, change the name & continue to flourish & prosper” Minaj wrote on her Instagram.

Over the weekend Jordan revealed his latest alcoholic beverage line entitled, J’Ouvert.

The rum packaging made strong references to Trinidad and there were reports that there were plans afoot to trademark the name J’Ouvert.

This did not sit well with members of the Caribbean community who used social media to express their views on the matter.

Closely tied with Trinidad Carnival J’ouvert (translated from French as “break of day”), symbolizes the start of the official two days of Carnival.