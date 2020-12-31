Michael B. Jordan to direct ‘Creed III’

Actor Michael B. Jordan is set to direct the upcoming third installment of

Jordan’s co-star Tessa Thompson made the announcement as she joked she will tell him to ‘less sexy’ when he is directing her.

“It’s going to be ammo, I think, for me when he is engaging with me as a director… I’m just going to tell him to dial down the sexiness,” said Thompson.

Creed III will be Jordan’s first directorial role as he takes over from Ryan Coogler and Steven Caple Jr. who directed the earlier two films.

“I promised Michael B. Jordan that he’d get the chance to direct Creed III. Last year in a conversation with our Creed star, I offered him the opportunity to not only star in, but also to direct Creed III, “ said producer Irwin Winkler.

In addition to directing, Jordan will return as the lead character Adonis Creed.

Thompson plays Creed’s love interest, Bianca.

Creed tells the story of Adonis Johnson Creed (Michael B. Jordan), the son of former heavyweight champion Apollo Creed, who follows in his father’s footsteps and becomes a boxer.