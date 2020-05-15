Michael Jackson Broadway musical debut postponed

Michael Jackson Broadway musical debut postponedFriday, May 15, 2020
|
A musical about pop icon Michael Jackson has
seen its Broadway debut delayed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“MJ” was to begin stage performances on the famed Broadway, which comprises some 40 professional theatres in the popular Manhattan district, in New York City.
According to Billboard, the musical is inspired by the life and music of Jackson who died in 2009.
The musical is directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winning Christopher Wheeldon and will star Ephraim Sykes as Jackson.
Michael Jackson had 13 number 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart over his career, including Beat It, Man In The Mirror, You Are Not Alone and Rock With You.
The 13-time Grammy winner is perhaps best-known for his “Thriller” alum, released in 1983, which is still one of the world’s bestselling album.
