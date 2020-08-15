Michael Jordan game-worn sneakers sells for record US$615,000

Michael Jordan may be long-retired but the basketball legend continues to make headlines off the court.

A pair of Nike sneakers worn by Jordan sold for a record-breaking US$615,000 at auction on Thursday, August 13.

Jordan wore the Nike Air Jordan 1 High shoes during an exhibition game in Trieste, Italy in1985. Despite the sale price, the estimated value of the shoes, prior to auction, was US$650,000 to US$850,000.

The shoes are renowned because of a shard of glass that is lodged in the left shoe from Jordan shattering the backboard while making a forceful dunk.

Christie’s, the auction house, said “Just three months ago, a pair of Nike Air Jordans broke the world record for the most expensive shoes ever sold at auction — fetching just over half a million dollars,” on its website before the auction. That sale, of a pair of Nike Air Jordans, saw a pair of the former player’s shoes go for US$560,000.

Interest in Jordan and his sports memorabilia has increased this year with the release The Last Dance, an ESPN docuseries which chronicles his time with the Chicago Bulls during the 1997-1998 NBA season.