Michael Seibel joins Reddit board as first black member

Michael Seibel joins Reddit board as first black memberWednesday, June 10, 2020
|
Reddit co-founder Alexis
Ohanian recently departed the company’s board with one request, that he be
replaced by a black person.
The company today, June 10, named Michael Seibel, the chief executive officer of Y Combinator, and a black man, as Ohanian’s replacement.
Seibel became the first black partner at Y Combinator, a startup accelerator, in 2014 and was made CEO two years later. He is also the co-founder of Twitch, the live streaming service formerly known as Justin.tv.
Ohanian, who is married to tennis great Serena Williams, left the board, which is mostly white and has only one woman, last Friday.
Reddit has come under scrutiny for the lack of diversity at the leadership level.
The company’s former CEO, Ellen Pao, in a response to a post on George Floyd’s death by current CEO, Steve Huffman, said “So much of what is happening now lies at your feet. You don’t get to say BLM when reddit nurtures and monetizes white supremacy and hate all day long.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy