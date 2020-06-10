Michael Seibel joins Reddit board as first black member

Reddit co-founder Alexis

Ohanian recently departed the company’s board with one request, that he be

replaced by a black person.

The company today, June 10, named Michael Seibel, the chief executive officer of Y Combinator, and a black man, as Ohanian’s replacement.

Seibel became the first black partner at Y Combinator, a startup accelerator, in 2014 and was made CEO two years later. He is also the co-founder of Twitch, the live streaming service formerly known as Justin.tv.

Ohanian, who is married to tennis great Serena Williams, left the board, which is mostly white and has only one woman, last Friday.

Reddit has come under scrutiny for the lack of diversity at the leadership level.

The company’s former CEO, Ellen Pao, in a response to a post on George Floyd’s death by current CEO, Steve Huffman, said “So much of what is happening now lies at your feet. You don’t get to say BLM when reddit nurtures and monetizes white supremacy and hate all day long.”