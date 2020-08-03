Michelle Williams hits back at fan asking why she’s not in BeyoncÃ©’s ‘Black Is King’Monday, August 03, 2020
|
Michelle
Williams is just about done with people insinuating sheâ€™s not as close BeyoncÃ©
as the other third of Destinyâ€™s Child, Kelly Rowland.
The Say Yes singer shared some of her favourite moments from BeyoncÃ©â€™s new visual album, Black Is King, which seems innocent enough. However, one shot in particular caught the eye of a fan who had some questions for the singer.
In the picture, Bey is seen sharing a tender moment with Rowland for the song Brown Skin Girl in which the latter is name-checked in the line â€œdrip broke the levee when my Kellys roll inâ€. Now, the song does name and feature other black female celebrities including supermodel Naomi Campbell and actress Lupita Nyongâ€™o but saying that doesnâ€™t really add to the drama, does it?
Noting Williamsâ€™ absence, a user asked, in a since deleted comment, â€œWhere you at in the film though??â€ to which the artiste replied, â€œIâ€™m in the upper right corner minding my business!â€
While the reaction may seem excessive for others, it must be hard still being the â€˜otherâ€™ member of Destinyâ€™s Child more than a decade after the group disbanded. The hashtag #PoorMichelle, which racked up thousands of not-so-pleasant comments on the singerâ€™s success outside of and role in the group, has certainly not helped to make her more affable to such comments.
