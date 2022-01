Michelle Williams hits back at fan asking why she’s not in BeyoncÃ©’s ‘Black Is King’

Michelle

Williams is just about done with people insinuating she’s not as close Beyoncé

as the other third of Destiny’s Child, Kelly Rowland.

The Say Yes singer shared some of her favourite moments from Beyoncé’s new visual album, Black Is King, which seems innocent enough. However, one shot in particular caught the eye of a fan who had some questions for the singer.

In the picture, Bey is seen sharing a tender moment with Rowland for the song Brown Skin Girl in which the latter is name-checked in the line “drip broke the levee when my Kellys roll inâ€. Now, the song does name and feature other black female celebrities including supermodel Naomi Campbell and actress Lupita Nyong’o but saying that doesn’t really add to the drama, does it?

Noting Williams’ absence, a user asked, in a since deleted comment, “Where you at in the film though??†to which the artiste replied, “I’m in the upper right corner minding my business!â€

While the reaction may seem excessive for others, it must be hard still being the ‘other’ member of Destiny’s Child more than a decade after the group disbanded. The hashtag #PoorMichelle, which racked up thousands of not-so-pleasant comments on the singer’s success outside of and role in the group, has certainly not helped to make her more affable to such comments.