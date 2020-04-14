Miley Cyrus’ upcoming album inspired by split from husband

Miley Cyrus’ upcoming album inspired by split from husbandTuesday, April 14, 2020
|
Miley Cyrus is reportedly set to make a rock album inspired by her split from Liam Hemsworth.
The 27-year-old singer is apparently poised to ditch her pop roots in order to adopt a dramatically new sound, with her divorce from the Hollywood star set to prove a major influence on the upcoming record.
An insider told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Miley had a lot of music ready to go last summer but went back to the drawing board when she split up with Liam. There was a lot of soul-searching to be done and she re-evaluated everything in her life, including the songs she was preparing to release.”
Miley’s new album will also feature a collaboration with US band Blink-182. The source shared: “She got in the studio with Blink-182 at the end of last year and is really pleased with the result. The album is now sounding much more rock ‘n’ roll. It’s a far cry from her pop sound of years gone by.”
Miley is currently in a relationship with Cody Simpson, having announced her separation from Liam back in August last year.
