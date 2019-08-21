Miley Cyrus upset after Liam Hemsworth files for divorce

Miley Cyrus is “disappointed” after Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce.

The 26-year-old singer had split from Liam earlier this month after less than a year of marriage, and the Hunger Games star pushed forward with proceedings to legally end their marriage on Wednesday when he filed divorce papers in court in Los Angeles.

And now, it has been claimed that Miley is upset with the 29-year-old actor’s decision, as although she’s “doing well”, it’s “hard” for her to accept that her relationship is over.

A source told People magazine: “She didn’t expect it and is a bit disappointed, but she is still doing well and has obviously moved on as well.

“What she and Liam had for a long time was very special. It’s just hard for her to think that she will never have this again with Liam. There are really so many things that she loves about him.”

The Malibu hitmaker has been spotted locking lips with Kaitlynn Carter since breaking up with Liam, and it has been claimed the pair are “supporting one another” as they go through their respective splits. Kaitlynn recently split from her estranged husband Brody Jenner.