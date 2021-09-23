Milk says incarcerated Vybz Kartel is ‘in good spirits’

Media personality Amelia ‘Milk’ Sewell has disclosed that incarcerated dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel is in good spirits following a recent conversation between the two.

Sewell, who is a close friend to the former Portmore Empire boss, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday (September 23) that their chat had made her felt good as well.

“Had a good chat with Addi just now … he is in good spirits … makes me feel on top of the world,” she tweeted while including the hashtags best friend, cant wait to see you and unconditional love.

This information is certain to be welcomed news by his fan base as they anticipate the ‘Born Fi Dis‘ artiste’s appeal against his murder conviction at the UK-based Privy Council.

Despite Kartel losing appeals locally, there continues to be a major clamoring to release the dancehall act considered as one of the most influential persons in the genre.

Sewell is known as the host of Kartel’s short-lived reality programme, Teacha’s Pet. The media personality was referred to on the show as the Substitute Teacher.