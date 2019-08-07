Milla Jovovich, 43, is pregnant

Milla Jovovich, 43, is pregnantWednesday, August 07, 2019
Milla Jovovich is pregnant with her third child – and third daughter – with her husband Paul W.S. Anderson.
The 43-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday August 7 to reveal she is expecting her third child with husband Paul W.S. Anderson – with whom she already has daughters Ever, 11, and Dashiel, four. She told her fans the tot will be another baby girl.
Posting a picture of her baby bump, Milla wrote: “Knocked up again. After I found out I was pregnant 13 weeks ago, I had a mixture of feelings ranging between complete joy and utter terror.”
The ‘Resident Evil’ actress revealed in May this year she had undergone a “horrific” abortion two years ago, after she went into early labour at just four months pregnant.
Milla shared her experience in response to the bill that had been signed into law in Georgia, which outlawed abortions after six weeks and wrote on Instagram: “I myself went through an emergency abortion 2 years ago. I was 4 1/2 months pregnant and shooting on location in Eastern Europe. I went into preterm labor and told that I had to be awake for the whole procedure.
“It was one of the most horrific experiences I have ever gone through. I still have nightmares about it. I was alone and helpless. When I think about the fact that women might have to face abortions in even worse conditions than I did because of new laws, my stomach turns”.
