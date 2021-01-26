Minister Marion Hall explains fallout with Mr Vegas

Dancehall artiste Mr Vegas has had a lot to say about Minister

Marion Hall since she abandoned her secular life as Lady Saw.

His most recent opinions came a month ago when he labelled Hall a hypocrite who misses her position as ‘Queen of dancehall’. His sentiment followed Hall’s online clapback at spiritual advisor Nardo ‘RT Boss’ Smith, who had accused her of using obeah to prevent deejay Spice from being successful.

But Hall is used to Vegas criticising her. The evangelist detailed the catalyst of their fallout during a recent interview on the Entertainment Report Podcast.

According to Hall, it started after she got baptised on December 14, 2015.

“I went to Ocho Rios and I was doing a concert with other people from the gospel fraternity and the Lord start speaking to me when I was on the stage,” she started. “Something like a dark force, like something was over the whole venue and it needed to be broken and I realised it’s like it makes me feel like I couldn’t breathe… I start praying but I ended up on the floor… I just keep saying ‘The blood of Jesus’ and just praying but then tongues started coming out and I remember I start walking, the Lord start talking. But I have a tendency when God is talking to me I want people to believe me cause I know a lot of them still look at me like Lady Saw so I said, ‘The Lord say to worship him…’ and people start praising him…

“I remember they cut up the video and they put up a blog about me. A producer and a artiste from the dancehall fraternity laughing at me saying me mad but I didn’t even acknowledge him because what was happening was the artiste was telling people he was gonna give his life to the Lord and was walking with the Lord now.”

She said the I Am Blessed singjay eventually called her, though she didn’t share the details of their exchange.

“When me and him finish having the conversation the Lord say, ‘Call him back and tell him he can’t have one foot in and one foot out’ – that is Mr Vegas I’m talking… I couldn’t call him so I text it to him and from that day I text him and seh, ‘God told me to tell you you can’t have one foot in and one foot out’, it’s like he knew that I know he was lying about serving the Lord so from then everywhere you look he’s against me and my Christianity and he’ll read the word of God and because he don’t understand it he just talk a whole lot of foolishness so I just leave him and let him blaspheme because when you blaspheme against the holy spirit that is one sin that cannot be forgiven so I leave them to their own demise.”