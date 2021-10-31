Minister Marion Hall hints at new music

Minister Marion Hall, formerly Queen of Dancehall Lady Saw, hinted that she would be releasing new music shortly.

Hall, 52, made the disclosure in a Instagram post on (November 1) as she shared a throwback photo of herself alongside Bossman collaborators Sean Paul and Beenie Man.

“Keep your eyes and ear open, for my new songs titled. If I was famous. / when I was famous. Also, the part two of it,” she said in the caption for the photo.

Hall didn’t give any further details, though speculations are that the song is likely to be a gospel tune.

Bossman is an eighteen year old single that was released on Beenie Man’s album Tropical Storm.

The song was produced by the Neptunes and hit No. 78 on the UK singles chart.