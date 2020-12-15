Minister Marion Hall says she didn’t ‘obeah’ Spice, says no one ran her out of dancehall

Minister Marion Hall has done a decent job of

steering clear of dancehall since she got baptised in 2015, but the gospel

singer, formerly known as Lady Saw, has spoken out amidst claims that she was

forced out of dancehall.

The claim was made by spiritual advisor Nardo ‘RT Boss’ Smith on the weekend, where he said that Hall was using obeah to prevent Spice from taking her crown as Queen of Dancehall. Smith said he “reversed the order” which unloaded bad karma on Hall and drove her straight into church.

A passionate Hall took to social media today, December 15, to rubbish such claims.

“Nobody couldn’t run mi outta dancehall, nobody, cause yuh know nobody never bad like me right?,” she asked. “But it was time to walk away from the Devil work, come outta di Devil workplace because it was too much. I couldn’t deal with it anymore…”

She also had some words for Spice and said she was nothing but helpful and kind towards her.

“But as for me, when they were sick, as for me, when they were in need, as for me, when they wanted my help, as for me, when they wanted me to stop the war that was going on between them and other females, when they needed some place to live, as for me, when they needed my help,” she repeated.

She also dismissed claims that she gifted Spice a jacket, which Smith claimed he had Spice burnt because it was bonded with bad omen.

“My clothing I never give that woman… she had her boutique, she was never short of clothes, so if I give her a jacket I don’t even recall, she would have to tell you that. The only thing I remember giving her was to sell some clothes for me, maybe two or three pieces…”

Hall said she decided to speak as she believes this is an attack from the Devil.

“Yesterday was my five year anniversary, five years since I got saved, so the Devil mad and that is why the Devil sent out the attacks,” she said. “But I ain’t scared, I am not afraid of the Devil, so I said I will face off with the Devil and send you back to the pits of hell from whence you came… On Christ the solid rock I stand, all other ground is sinking sand, that is why I don’t go to obeah man.”

Spice was Hall’s protege in the early stages of her career, but their relationship grew sour and played out through nasty arguments on Twitter, where Spice accused her of being “badmind” and malicious. Hall penned an open letter after her baptism where she asked several people to forgive her, including Spice. Spice later revealed that she had long forgiven her.