Minister Taf takes gospel reggae to Germany

It is no secret that reggae music has loyal

patronage in Germany, so it should come as no surprise that gospel reggae has

its following there too.

Minister Taf is taking his style of the genre to Frankfurt on March 20 at the Hope City Church’s YA Live Lounge concert.

The United Kingdom-based artiste first performed in Germany in 2019 at another event staged by the church and is excited to make his return.

“I feel truly blessed returning as the vibes is absolutely bananas,” Minister Taf told BUZZ. “I was invited last year by a friend who attends the church and it went well, and this time they reached out to me to perform at this (youth) event. Honestly, I love these guys, and I believe it’s safe to say I can call them family.”

Minister Taf is currently promoting his album called Life, which was released in 2019.

Minister Taf, who is known for singles like Ova Yah Suh, Wah Dem A Watch Mi Fa and Get to Know Him, added: “I was absolutely blown away by the reception of how well gospel reggae was received, and I believe hence the reason I’ve been booked this time around, so to God be the glory.”

This upcoming show aside, Minister Taf has been busy writing new music, and said his new single, Live My Life, will be released when the time is right.

“I’ve done a few features with a UK female rapper called TNeek and an American gospel artiste, so I’m looking forward for those too,” he said.

He is also promoting his debut album, Life, which was released in 2019. The 15-track project bore a bevy of producers and features the songs God Alone, How Mi Fi Stop and Life Too Sweet.