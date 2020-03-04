Miramar first to stage Reggae Month outside of Jamaica

The city of Miramar in Florida made a historic step in the recently concluded celebration of Reggae Month, by being the first location outside of Jamaica to do so.

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports, Olivia Grange while giving her address at the Prime Minister’s Reggae Month Reception underscored that Reggae has grown impressively over the years, and she is delighted to see other countries embrace reggae’s rich background.

“Reggae Month 2020 has been the biggest and the best, and we have been able to cover all the ages and all the different aspects and elements that have gone into making Jamaican music the best in the world,” Grange said.

“We have even gone abroad. So, next year it’s not just in Jamaica it’s going to be in Florida, In Los Angeles, New York and in Toronto. So, reggae large,” she added.

Chairman of the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) Ewan Simpson shared that since the launch in Miramar, USA other countries have begun to recognise the value of celebrating reggae in their home countries as well.

“One of our launches this year happened in Florida in Miramar and once that launched happened people started to call from Toronto, Atlanta, New York and London saying what about us, and that’s a good sign. It means that they are seeing that this celebration month must be global.

“But, of course, it must be centred in Jamaica. And so, we are happy that we have led the change,” he told BUZZ.

“So, one of the things that we are going to do as of this week is to begin to look at how best to execute for next year which will mean that there has to be lead up events and sooner or later what we are going to end up with is a whole ecosystem that says reggae, but we are using the concept of Reggae Month to trigger it,” he added.

Vice Mayor of the city of Miramar, Alexandra Davis told us that she was very pleased to join us in staging reggae month outside of its usual zone. She says the movement will allow others to appreciate and value the significance of the global genre.

“It has been great. I came for the launch in December of last year and I decided that at that point that I wanted to be part of spreading this love of reggae music outside of the island of Jamaica and celebrating Reggae Month.

“I know in the United States we celebrate a lot of things. So, I wanted to add that and it was very fitting that it fell in the month of February as we celebrate black history. So, we dubbed it black history meets reggae,” she told BUZZ.