Misquoted Beenie Man lyrics are the latest Twitter game

Beenie Man is trending again, BUZZ fam, but this time, it’s not because of his world-famous tummy or hilarious antics during his Verzuz bout against Bounty Killer.

#JamaicanTwitter users are poking fun at a comment made by American comedian Amanda Seales, who enjoying Beenie Man’s hits misquoted the deejay’s 1996 womaniser anthem, Old Dawg.

“Old dawg light weight,†she commented, and with the advent of screenshots, the mistake was immortalised forever.

Old dawg what? Ÿ˜‚Ÿ¤£ — Antoinette Yolanda Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@toniluv876) #versuz pic.twitter.com/BrXt98n2RAMay 24, 2020

After many a meme were made in her honour on Saturday (May 23), Seales admitted that’s how she’s sung the song ever since, but will make the effort to get right.

I've been singing "old dawg light weighhtttt" forever! Tonight deh Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² Yardies of the world have let me know it's, "old dawg like weeeeee" bless up 4 lacing me up. Beenie vs. Bounty Verzuz was Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥â€” Amanda Seales Ÿ‡¬Ÿ‡©âœŠŸ¾ (@amandaseales) May 24, 2020

Well, taking a joke and running with it, many tweets have since emerged as Jamaicans upped the ante to rib-tickling effect.

Don’t believe us BUZZ fam? Well, here are some of the funniest tweets we’ve found on the Old Dawg game:

Beenie man becomes a successful fruit vendor— cunter x cunter Ÿ¦‹ (@knives696) "Ol Dawg Lychee"May 26, 2020

Beenie Man starts a lingerie company — the cannabitch (@gyalkapone) "Old Dawg, Nightie" https://t.co/0AxK6SsNLfMay 26, 2020

Beenie Man studies martial arts:— Rose Rice (@AuntRiceBag) “Old Dawg, tai chi†https://t.co/puzYsFXMXeMay 26, 2020

Beenie Man has a conjoined twin:— livi (@ltrl_livi) “Old Dawg, Siamese†https://t.co/yzMSgVCSKTMay 26, 2020

Beenie Man dropping some pounds:— Less (@_lessismaur) “Old Dawg, light weighhhhhht†https://t.co/yhWHJFb5VjMay 26, 2020

Beenie Man does a song with Popcaan. — Royal Blu, Noah’s Uncle (@TheRoyalBlu) “Old Dawg, Y pree†https://t.co/VXbG077SoTMay 26, 2020

Beenie Man marries a flight attendant: — Khxos (@TheKhxos) “Old Dawg, fly free†https://t.co/eaEjNsYGpwMay 26, 2020

Beenie man starts a successful clothing line— St. Ayhome (@JKavJA) "Ol Dawg, by me" https://t.co/PlfEJLh8yQMay 26, 2020