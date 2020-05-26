Misquoted Beenie Man lyrics are the latest Twitter game

Misquoted Beenie Man lyrics are the latest Twitter gameTuesday, May 26, 2020
Beenie Man is trending again, BUZZ fam, but this time, itâ€™s not because of his world-famous tummy or hilarious antics during his Verzuz bout against Bounty Killer.
#JamaicanTwitter users are poking fun at a comment made by American comedian Amanda Seales, who enjoying Beenie Manâ€™s hits misquoted the deejayâ€™s 1996 womaniser anthem, Old Dawg.
â€œOld dawg light weight,â€ she commented, and with the advent of screenshots, the mistake was immortalised forever.
After many a meme were made in her honour on Saturday (May 23), Seales admitted thatâ€™s how sheâ€™s sung the song ever since, but will make the effort to get right.
Well, taking a joke and running with it, many tweets have since emerged as Jamaicans upped the ante to rib-tickling effect.
Donâ€™t believe us BUZZ fam? Well, here are some of the funniest tweets weâ€™ve found on the Old Dawg game:
