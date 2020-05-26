Misquoted Beenie Man lyrics are the latest Twitter game

Beenie Man is trending again, BUZZ fam, but this time, itâ€™s not because of his world-famous tummy or hilarious antics during his Verzuz bout against Bounty Killer.

#JamaicanTwitter users are poking fun at a comment made by American comedian Amanda Seales, who enjoying Beenie Manâ€™s hits misquoted the deejayâ€™s 1996 womaniser anthem, Old Dawg.

â€œOld dawg light weight,â€ she commented, and with the advent of screenshots, the mistake was immortalised forever.

Old dawg what? Ÿ˜‚Ÿ¤£ â€” Antoinette Yolanda Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@toniluv876) #versuz pic.twitter.com/BrXt98n2RAMay 24, 2020

After many a meme were made in her honour on Saturday (May 23), Seales admitted thatâ€™s how sheâ€™s sung the song ever since, but will make the effort to get right.

I've been singing "old dawg light weighhtttt" forever! Tonight deh Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² Yardies of the world have let me know it's, "old dawg like weeeeee" bless up 4 lacing me up. Beenie vs. Bounty Verzuz was Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥â€” Amanda Seales Ÿ‡¬Ÿ‡©âœŠŸ¾ (@amandaseales) May 24, 2020

Well, taking a joke and running with it, many tweets have since emerged as Jamaicans upped the ante to rib-tickling effect.

Donâ€™t believe us BUZZ fam? Well, here are some of the funniest tweets weâ€™ve found on the Old Dawg game:

Beenie man becomes a successful fruit vendorâ€” cunter x cunter Ÿ¦‹ (@knives696) "Ol Dawg Lychee"May 26, 2020

Beenie Man starts a lingerie company â€” the cannabitch (@gyalkapone) "Old Dawg, Nightie" https://t.co/0AxK6SsNLfMay 26, 2020

Beenie Man studies martial arts:â€” Rose Rice (@AuntRiceBag) â€œOld Dawg, tai chiâ€ https://t.co/puzYsFXMXeMay 26, 2020

Beenie Man has a conjoined twin:â€” livi (@ltrl_livi) â€œOld Dawg, Siameseâ€ https://t.co/yzMSgVCSKTMay 26, 2020

Beenie Man dropping some pounds:â€” Less (@_lessismaur) â€œOld Dawg, light weighhhhhhtâ€ https://t.co/yhWHJFb5VjMay 26, 2020

Beenie Man does a song with Popcaan. â€” Royal Blu, Noahâ€™s Uncle (@TheRoyalBlu) â€œOld Dawg, Y preeâ€ https://t.co/VXbG077SoTMay 26, 2020

Beenie Man marries a flight attendant: â€” Khxos (@TheKhxos) â€œOld Dawg, fly freeâ€ https://t.co/eaEjNsYGpwMay 26, 2020

Beenie man starts a successful clothing lineâ€” St. Ayhome (@JKavJA) "Ol Dawg, by me" https://t.co/PlfEJLh8yQMay 26, 2020