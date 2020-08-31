Popular

media personality Khadine â€˜Miss Kittyâ€™ Hylton has passed her bar exam.

She made the revelation on Instagram on Monday. Along with a video of her screaming, she said: â€œADVISORY: âš ï¸âš ï¸ If you see me like this TODAYâ€¦.I PASSED MY FINAL BAR EXAMS!!!!! To God be the gloryâ€¦.only God knows!!!â€

This means Miss Kitty is officially a lawyer.

View this post on Instagram âš ï¸âš ï¸ADVISORY: âš ï¸âš ï¸ If you see me like this TODAYâ€¦.I PASSED MY FINAL BAR EXAMS!!!!! To God be the gloryâ€¦.only God knows!!!Ÿ˜‡Ÿ˜­Ÿ¥³A post shared by Khadine "Miss Kitty" Hylton (@fluffymisskitty) on Aug 31, 2020 at 10:05am PDT

And her friends, fans and well-wishers are feeling the excitement.

â€œYou always amaze me @fluffymisskitty I had hoped to say this to you in person one day but here goes. I remember being around age 10 when I first heard about you and how much you played a big part in reducing the stigma of being fat-shamed. The confidence I gained going to school saying I was fluffy was a boost to my confidence and here you are today continuing to thrive. I salute you my forever role model CONGRATS @fluffymisskitty,â€

Another added: â€œCongratulations your now my personal lawyer.â€

Miss Kitty received her law degree from the University of the West Indies in 2018, and she was chosen as a valedictorian to speak on behalf of the graduating class.