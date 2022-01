Miss Kitty lays father to rest in private burial

Media personality Khadine ‘Miss Kitty’ Hylton has laid her father to rest in a private burial.

She shared the news of her father’s passing with Instagram followers on Tuesday (August 18), and expressed that she was ‘heartbroken and numb’.

In another Instagram post today, Miss Kitty wrote a touching celebratory message of her father’s life, and vowed to continue his legacy.

“For your dedication and service to Jamica for over 35 years in the @JamaicaConstabularyForce, the dignified and distinguished acknowledgment you received was well deserved.

Daddy you protected, served, and reassured, though you are no longer here in flesh your memories will always be with us. â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ Mommy, Jodi and I will continue to make you proud and smile. Big up yuhself “Flaggaâ€â€¦..may your soul rest in eternal peace. Love you Daddy,†she wrote.

View this post on Instagram For your dedication and service to Jamica for over 35 years in the @JamaicaConstabularyForce, the dignified and distinguished acknowledgment you received was well deserved. Daddy you protected, served and reassured, though you are no longer here in flesh your memories will always be with us. â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ Mommy, Jodi and I will continue to make you proud and smile. Big up yuhself "Flagga"…..may your soul rest in eternal peace. Love you Daddy â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ #SIP #LoveYouDaddyA post shared by Khadine "Miss Kitty" Hylton (@fluffymisskitty) on Sep 8, 2020 at 10:12am PDT

Her post was immediately flooded with fans sending their condolences.

“Keep the faith Kitty .prayers for you n family,†one person commented.

“Condolences to you and your family prayer goes out Ÿ™Ÿ™Ÿ™Ÿ™Ÿ™â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸,†another said.