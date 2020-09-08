Miss Kitty lays father to rest in private burial

Media personality Khadine â€˜Miss Kittyâ€™ Hylton has laid her father to rest in a private burial.

She shared the news of her fatherâ€™s passing withÂ InstagramÂ followers on Tuesday (August 18), and expressed that she was â€˜heartbroken and numbâ€™.

In another Instagram post today, Miss Kitty wrote a touching celebratory message of her fatherâ€™s life, and vowed to continue his legacy.

â€œFor your dedication and service to Jamica for over 35 years in theÂ @JamaicaConstabularyForce, the dignified and distinguished acknowledgment you received was well deserved.

Daddy you protected, served, and reassured, though you are no longer here in flesh your memories will always be with us. â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ Mommy, Jodi and I will continue to make you proud and smile. Big up yuhself â€œFlaggaâ€â€¦..may your soul rest in eternal peace. Love you Daddy,â€ she wrote.

View this post on Instagram For your dedication and service to Jamica for over 35 years in the @JamaicaConstabularyForce, the dignified and distinguished acknowledgment you received was well deserved. Daddy you protected, served and reassured, though you are no longer here in flesh your memories will always be with us. â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ Mommy, Jodi and I will continue to make you proud and smile. Big up yuhself "Flagga"â€¦..may your soul rest in eternal peace. Love you Daddy â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ #SIP #LoveYouDaddyA post shared by Khadine "Miss Kitty" Hylton (@fluffymisskitty) on Sep 8, 2020 at 10:12am PDT

Her post was immediately flooded with fans sending their condolences.

â€œKeep the faith Kitty .prayers for you n family,â€ one person commented.

â€œCondolences to you and your family prayer goes out Ÿ™Ÿ™Ÿ™Ÿ™Ÿ™â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸,â€ another said.