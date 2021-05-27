Miss Kitty reaches a million Instagram followers

Popular radio personality Khadine ‘Miss Kitty’ Hylton has reached a million followers on

The radio and TV host has been doing the interview rounds over the last several months, which certainly boosted her visibility and attracted new fans to her page.

The catalyst for her 2021 media moment is her December admission to practise in the courts, after earning her law degree three years ago.

She has shared her story on several popular platforms including Yendi Phillips’ Odyssey with Yendi, Rushcam’s YouTube channel and Kareem BwoyATingz’s podcast and radio show.

She also released a 25-minute mini-documentary in March, through Digicel’s PlayGo about her journey to the bar.

Hylton’s social media feat is also attributed to her daily live-streams and snippets from her Miss Kitty Live radio show, which broadcasts from Nationwide 90FM.

She has also extended her Live videos beyond her show where her unadulterated thoughts are aired.

Hylton’s sometimes controversial views on love and relationships have been the subject of recent content by bloggers, which further brought audiences to her profile. She has also started her own health and wellness business through Total Life Changes, which has expanded her network and online reach.

Overall, her million-milestone is no surprise, as Hylton has been a staple in Jamaican media and entertainment for several years.

Her credits include her former judge status on the defunct Magnum Kings and Queens show, her extensive gigs as a go-to host of the island’s festivals and concerts and Digicel’s vibrant ambassador.

She has also shown her range by filling in for Cliff Hughes on the defunct program Impact and Cliff Hughes Online.

Her daily motivational posts can be considered the icing on the cake.