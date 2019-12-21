Miss World releases charity single ‘I Have Nothing’

Miss World Toni-Ann Singh has released her version of Whitney Houston’s I Have Nothing which she performed as her talent piece during the beauty pageant in London.

The video track was released on Saturday (Dec 21) on YouTube and has already racked up over 30,000 views and 3,000 likes. Singh announced the release of the song during a press conference at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in St Andrew on Saturday. Singh noted that all proceeds from the single will support Beauty With a Purpose projects.

“We want to give it back as a gift so we are giving it to beauty with a purpose and every penny that is made from this recording, everything that is donated even the smallest amount makes such as difference, as somebody that knows personally that it did not take a lot to allow me to make my capabilities into my opportunities and if we can do that all over the world, can you imagine the children, can you imagine the women,” she shared.

Donations can be made on the Miss World official pages.

The press conference formed part of activities to mark the homecoming ceremony for Singh’s four-day visit to Jamaica since she won the Miss World title. The visit was organised by the Government of Jamaica. Later in the day, she is slated to perform at a cultural event at Emancipation Park. She will also make an appearance at the Unruly Fest concert tonight.

View this post on Instagram Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh ‘Toasting’ with CEO Nationwide News Network Cliff HughesA post shared by Miss Jamaica World (@missjamaicaworld) on Dec 21, 2019 at 9:33am PST

Activities scheduled for Sunday, December 22 include a tour of sections of St Thomas, her home parish. During that tour, she will place a wreath on the tomb of her grandfather Harold Singh, who was a parish councillor. She will also visit the Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation’s (WCJF) office in the parish. Singh will also be hosted at a luncheon by Mayor of Morant Bay Michael Hue.

On her return to Kingston, she will be hosted by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, at a reception at Jamaica House. On Monday, (Dec 23), Ms Singh will pay courtesy calls on Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen, Holness and Leader of the Opposition, Dr Peter Phillips. She will also visit the WCJF’s head office in Kingston, before departing the island later that evening.