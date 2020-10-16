Mission recovery: Rygin King standing firm in seemingly new photo

Mission recovery: Rygin King standing firm in seemingly new photoFriday, October 16, 2020
|
Rygin King
may have shut up those who have been questioning the progress of his recovery
when he shared a seemingly new picture of himself on Friday.
The dancehall artiste was shot several times in June and had to be hospitalised for quite some time. Although he has released songs like Mission and No Emotion since then, the ‘Trap King’ has been relatively absent from the social media space. In September, he posted one photo of himself seated in a studio.
But on Friday, when he posted a photo of himself standing, his fans and well-wishers were simply happy.
“Great to see up and about after all you went throughout,” one person said.
Another added: “Dem wah we dead but we nah dead Fi now mi G.”
“Glad to know the king back on his throne,” a social media user said.
However, there were some persons who suggested that the photo was taken months ago at a video shoot.
Rygin King was shot and injured on his way from a funeral in Westmoreland on June 28. He was hospitalised in serious condition.
He was later said to be recovering well.
