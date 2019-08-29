Missy Elliott drops new music

Iconic singer-rapper-producer-songwriter

View this post on Instagram #WhatANight Still feeling the love!! Thank you @vmas @pepsi for an amazing night and an epic afterparty!!A post shared by Missy Elliott (@missymisdemeanorelliott) on Aug 28, 2019 at 12:08pm PDT

She’s maintained that successful tempo with the release of her new project Iconology this month.

Iconology, released on August 23, 2019, is the American hip-hop artiste’s first body of work since her last album The Cookbook, released in 2005.

The entertainer has been receiving rave reviews from the critics for her EP. It received an impressive 82/100 from Metacritic – this followed reviews from Variety (93), Los Angeles Times (90), The Line of Best Fit (90), HipHopDX (78), Entertainment Weekly (75), New Musical Express (NME) (60).

Check out m NEW plaque WOW just WOW! They gave me 4 different ones This plaque IT’S ALMOST as BIG as ME??? I’m so thankful?????? Everyone At — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) @AtlanticRecords I THANK YOU ALL for believing in me & my creative vision? I am humbled pic.twitter.com/N7o7W5E6uBAugust 28, 2019

Missy, who built up anticipation for the album through her social media pages, had her fans in a frenzy following her performance of “Throw It Back”, one of the singles from the album at the VMA awards.

Stream my new song I performed on The VMAS last night called “ThrowItBack” off my EP “ICONOLOGY stream — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) #iconology and #ThrowItBack ???????right here https://t.co/IImQdk09Ur we SNAPPING pic.twitter.com/zFvCKrDjFNAugust 27, 2019

Have you gotten a chance to listen to Iconology tell us what you think at BUZZ?