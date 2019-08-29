Missy Elliott drops new music

Missy Elliott drops new musicThursday, August 29, 2019
Iconic singer-rapper-producer-songwriter
She’s maintained that successful tempo with the release of her new project Iconology this month.
Iconology, released on August 23, 2019, is the American hip-hop artiste’s first body of work since her last album The Cookbook, released in 2005.
The entertainer has been receiving rave reviews from the critics for her EP. It received an impressive 82/100 from Metacritic – this followed reviews from Variety (93), Los Angeles Times (90), The Line of Best Fit (90), HipHopDX (78), Entertainment Weekly (75), New Musical Express (NME) (60).
Missy, who built up anticipation for the album through her social media pages, had her fans in a frenzy following her performance of “Throw It Back”, one of the singles from the album at the VMA awards.
Have you gotten a chance to listen to Iconology
