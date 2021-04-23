Miss Kitty threatens to sue One1Can over defamatory dating allegations

Lawyers representing media personality, Khadine “Miss Kitty” Hylton have written to singer Milton Wray known as “One1Can” threatening legal action over alleged defamatory comments he made about her in an article published on a dancehall website.

In the article, Wray claimed to have dated Miss Kitty in the past and used the medium to dish out reasons it didn’t work out.

According to local media, the pre-action letter demands that One1Can apologizes for the “outrageous lie” being propagated by him that the two dated. It labelled One1Can’s story as false and defamatory.

“Our instructions are that the statements highlighted (the entire article) are untrue and highly defamatory of our client. The said article with its defamatory comments has already been communicated to many persons. Further, many individuals have shared and re-shared the article/post with the likelihood that it might be communicated, potentially, to millions of people via the world wide web. This poses a serious threat to our client’s personal and professional reputation,” the lawyers wrote.

Deadline to publish apology

If the apology is not produced and published online using the same forum, then the Wilkinson law firm will file proceedings in the Supreme Court on Friday, April 23 at 4:30 pm, the letter stated.

One1Can is currently promoting his single VIP Girl, and the lawyers claim that his allegations were a means for him to create controversy that would help in its promotion.

“The entire story of a date with our client is a total fabrication by you, an attention-seeking gimmick you aimed at attaching yourself to our client’s name, goodwill, popularity, her successful brand and seeking to exploit or gain access to her audience, fans and supporters including her followers (cumulatively, in excess of one million persons) on various social media platforms. Apparently this big and outrageous lie, is to promote your fledging recording (VIP Girl) and the music video for it,” the attorneys wrote in a letter addressed to Wray.

“There was no burgeoning romance or any romance at all, nor were there any dalliances between our client and yourself,” they added.