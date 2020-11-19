‘Mommy Ravers’: Ding Dong sends birthday wishes to his ‘hot’ mom

Dancehall artiste Ding Dong on Thursday (November 19) used Instagram to wish his mother a happy birthday.

The artiste, who shared a photo of his mom, Denise Bennett, asked his Instagram fans to help him honour Bennett on her special day.

“Everybody help me wish my mother a happy bday…I pray GOD bless u with all his blessings and all that u desire …. it’s ur day Iive it up to the fullest…. love u mommy, ” said Ding Dong on Instagram.

While fans were more than happy to help the artiste ‘big up’ his mother, others couldn’t help but notice how youthful Ding Dong’s mother looked.

“Then dingif a really u mother this; yaa how old sir Anyhooooo Happy Birthday Momm,” said a fan on Instagram.

“You sure is not you big sister hbd mom birthdays,” added another.

Another social media user chimed in, saying: “Worl ding @dingdongravers mommy stay good man!!! At first I thought it was ur wife but the caption