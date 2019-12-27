Mommy Rocket celebrates 33 years of awesomeness!

They say age is just a number and it might just be true in the case of Jamaican sprint phenom Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Be honest BUZZ fam, does she look a day over twenty-five? We don’t think so either and when we hear the news that she plans to do the double at next year’s Tokyo Olympics in Japan, then we are prone to believe that she may be even younger.

However, her documents at the Registrar General Department says differently — that she is 33, a very regal 33. She has lived a life that involved surmounting challenges but she has certainly risen to the top.

The sprint queen has had a good year, coming back to the track after two years, having left to fulfil her maternal commitments, winning double gold at the World Championships in Doha. She won the Panam gold in the 100m and later copped the award for top female athlete for the year in the Panamerican region. Not a bad year indeed.

Therefore, we wish you a happy birthday Mommy Rocket and we hope that you live to see many more.