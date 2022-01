Mommy’s little helpers: Spice teaches kids to cook

Dancehall artiste Spice had a little help preparing her Christmas dinner. She was busy in the kitchen with her two kids, Nicholatoy and Nicholas teaching them how to cook.

In a video posted on social media, an attentive Spice can be seen teaching her daughter to wash chicken.

“It’s fine if the seeds fall in there, put the entire lime in there. Squeeze everything, and wash it,†she instructed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by QUEEN OF DANCEHALL (@spiceofficial)

Meanwhile, her son, Nicholas was busy browning the oxtail before cooking. And his mom, Spice congratulated him on his efforts. “Tun big chef!†she said, while he beamed proudly.

Her fans praised the Clean deejay for teaching both her son and daughter to cook.

“And she teaching both the daughter AND the son,†one fan commented.

“Teach dem from dem young,†another said.

“Well doneŸ‘Ÿ‘Ÿ‘Ÿ‘Ÿ‘. That is what we Caribbean mothers do,†another added.