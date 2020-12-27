Mommy’s little helpers: Spice teaches kids to cook

Dancehall artiste Spice had a little help preparing her Christmas dinner. She was busy in the kitchen with her two kids, Nicholatoy and Nicholas teaching them how to cook.

In a video posted on social media, an attentive Spice can be seen teaching her daughter to wash chicken.

â€œItâ€™s fine if the seeds fall in there, put the entire lime in there. Squeeze everything, and wash it,â€ she instructed.

Meanwhile, her son, Nicholas was busy browning the oxtail before cooking. And his mom, Spice congratulated him on his efforts. â€œTun big chef!â€ she said, while he beamed proudly.

Her fans praised the Clean deejay for teaching both her son and daughter to cook.

â€œAnd she teaching both the daughter AND the son,â€ one fan commented.

â€œTeach dem from dem young,â€ another said.

â€œWell doneŸ‘Ÿ‘Ÿ‘Ÿ‘Ÿ‘. That is what we Caribbean mothers do,â€ another added.