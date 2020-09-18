Money Moves! Jada Kingdom wants respect for her business savvy

Money Moves! Jada Kingdom wants respect for her business savvyFriday, September 18, 2020
|
Jada Kingdom wants people to know she’s
more than a pretty face and talented voice.
She’s a businesswoman and y’all better stop sleeping on it.
In a tweet yesterday (September 17), the Budum artiste said, “I love you, you’re my friend but you need to respect me as a BUSINESSWOMAN.”
While she’s been steadily making moves on the musical scene, Jada also operates an online store Jadur Kastel Swims, where she sells swimwear and beach towels.
We’ve no doubt she got her business savvy from her mom who’s a nail technician and features in the artiste’s video for the hit WiN, where she sings “One day I have to win, that’s why I try again”.
She also recently went off on artistes seeking features but who do not want to pay her.
“Don’t link me for no f**kin verse if you ain’t got my f**kin money UP FRONT! tf yu thought this was? a work mi a work! get tf outta my face with the f**kery. caz i WILL disrespect you. COPY!? ok good,” she tweeted.
We stan a queen business-minded queen!
