Money Moves! Jada Kingdom wants respect for her business savvy

Jada Kingdom wants people to know she’s

more than a pretty face and talented voice.

She’s a businesswoman and y’all better stop sleeping on it.

In a tweet yesterday (September 17), the Budum artiste said, “I love you, you’re my friend but you need to respect me as a BUSINESSWOMAN.”

While she’s been steadily making moves on the musical scene, Jada also operates an online store Jadur Kastel Swims, where she sells swimwear and beach towels.

I love you,you're my friend but you need to respect me as a BUSINESSWOMAN.— TWINKLE (@Jadakingdom) September 18, 2020

We’ve no doubt she got her business savvy from her mom who’s a nail technician and features in the artiste’s video for the hit WiN, where she sings “One day I have to win, that’s why I try again”.

She also recently went off on artistes seeking features but who do not want to pay her.

“Don’t link me for no f**kin verse if you ain’t got my f**kin money UP FRONT! tf yu thought this was? a work mi a work! get tf outta my face with the f**kery. caz i WILL disrespect you. COPY!? ok good,” she tweeted.

We stan a queen business-minded queen!