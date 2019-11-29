It’s officially that time. The discounts are here. Black Friday is in full swing. There are several deals available at many retailers.

Shoppers are getting ready to shell out cash on their favourite tech. We’ve compiled a list of even more Black Friday deals.

LAPTOP

ASUS ROG Strix G731GU

The ASUS ROG Strix 17.3-inch laptop got the Black Friday price cut treatment. Best Buy slashed US$500 off the total US$1,399.99 price. Now at US$899.99, the ROG Strix is a solid choice for gamers and content creators alike. It has all the specifications to power through daily tasks.

It has a 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9750H with six cores, 16GB RAM, and a powerful NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti graphics card with 6GB GDDR6 memory. It doesn’t stop there. The machine comes with a 512GB SSD and an RGB backlit keyboard.

This is a killer deal.

GAMING

PS4 Pro

The PS4 slim got discounted, and now its more powerful counterpart is also more affordable. Pick up a PS4 Pro from Walmart for US$299, down from US$399.95. The PS4 Pro has more processing power than the standard edition and supports 4K gaming.

However, Best Buy and Target also have a similar 25% discount on the PS4 Pro but throw in a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for a spectacular bundle deal.

Many game titles are cheaper this weekend. Walmart is selling several cross-platform games for less. Call of Duty Modern Warfare is US$38 (down from US$59.99). FIFA 20, Madden NFL 20 and NBA 2K20 are all US$27 down from US$59.99.

Over at Best Buy, Mortal Kombat 11 is now US$24.99 for the PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One; a discount of US$25. Play Station 4 exclusive title, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Game of the Year Edition is also US$25 off at US$14.99.

For Nintendo Switch fans, “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” is now 30% off at US$29.99.

HOME SECURITY

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5 package

Amazon is also ramping up discounts on its products. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 with the Echo Show 5 is 52% off and now sits at US$139. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 records 1080p footage with 160° field of view.

It supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi connectivity, has motion detection and two-way talk ability. The Echo Show 5 can function as a screen so you can see who’s at your door. You can also use your smartphone to view security footage wherever you are.

BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS

If you want to turn up the volume a bit higher than your smartphone or laptop, a Bluetooth speaker can do the trick.

Here are two good brands with discounted prices.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM

The UE WONDERBOOM is a compact, water-resistant, portable Bluetooth speaker. It’s US$39.99 on Best Buy (a savings of US$60) and has excellent reviews.

JBL – Flip 4

For only US$59.99 (US$40 off), you can get a JBL – Flip 4 portable Bluetooth speaker. This device is waterproof, has a 3,000 mAh battery, is quite loud and has a built-in microphone for calls. It’s also available at best Buy.

The Black Friday deals are hot.

But hurry, these items may run out as thousands of customers rush in for the sales.