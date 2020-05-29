More than one billion impressions for Beenie Man, Bounty Killer Verzuz battle

More than one billion impressions for Beenie Man, Bounty Killer Verzuz battleFriday, May 29, 2020
|
If you tuned in, or even commented in any online space on the epic Verzuz battle between dancehall veterans Beenie Man and Bounty Killer, then your contribution was counted among the more than 1.2 billion impressions the clash received..
Verzuz revealed the numbers yesterday after a Twitter user asked for an update on the impressions that the battle received.
â€œOver 1.25B+ impressions, and thatâ€™s what we could count. More when you factor in posts/tweets made about the event without mentioning Verzuz,â€ Verzuz replied.
The Verzuz music battles is now a staple on Instagram Live after Swizz Beatz and Timbaland started the tune for tune quarantine battle on March 25.
The battles continue to hit record views online. The battle between Jill Scott vs Erykah Badu was the first to get more than one billion impressions across all social media platforms. And afterwards, their streams tripled.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy