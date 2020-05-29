More than one billion impressions for Beenie Man, Bounty Killer Verzuz battle

If you tuned in, or even commented in any online space on the epic Verzuz battle between dancehall veterans Beenie Man and Bounty Killer, then your contribution was counted among the more than 1.2 billion impressions the clash received..

Verzuz revealed the numbers yesterday after a Twitter user asked for an update on the impressions that the battle received.

â€œOver 1.25B+ impressions, and thatâ€™s what we could count. More when you factor in posts/tweets made about the event without mentioning Verzuz,â€ Verzuz replied.

The Verzuz music battles is now a staple on Instagram Live after Swizz Beatz and Timbaland started the tune for tune quarantine battle on March 25.

The battles continue to hit record views online. The battle between Jill Scott vs Erykah Badu was the first to get more than one billion impressions across all social media platforms. And afterwards, their streams tripled.