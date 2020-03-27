More than Kartel: Rvssian turns up the heat on IG live

What happens on Instagram after dark?

Producer Tarik Johnston, better known as Rvssian, gave many Instagram users a sneak peek into the wild world of Instagram after dark when he went live on Thursday night (March 27).

The producer who is currently in Los Angeles, a state in which the Governor has ordered that all residents stay home, used the social media platform to keep fans entertained.

The live which got going at around 10:00 p.m. EST and was frequently interrupted by a poor internet connection coupled with technical difficulties was the site of what could be considered a twerk contest.

The live kicked off, with a young woman joining the 29-year-old producer’s broadcast asking him to take a shot with her, a request he declined.

Shortly afterwards, popular Jamaican artiste, Konshens, joined the broadcast.

Konshens passed through the virtual venue to acknowledge the producer, who revealed that he was stuck at home due to the Governor’s orders.

The “Bruk Off Yuh Back” hit-maker also used the occasion, to ask about the woman who had previously joined Rvssian on the live.

“Wah she mean take a shot with her, she nuh know you don’t drink?” questioned Konshens, who soon exited the virtual scene.

Then it was back to the antics, which saw several women joining the live to show off their skills in twerking.

The twerk session got rolling with a Jamaican woman living in Florida, followed by another woman who hailed from D.C.

The live viewers were enthralled by the broadcast, often sharing their feelings about the women’s performances and, constantly egging on Rvssian to invite more females to join the broadcast.

It was clear that the order of the night would be singing, rapping and or booty shaking, as a young woman who sought to join the broadcast to share a poem was rudely rejected.

“It is 2:00 am in the morning, we are not doing no poetry,” said Rvssian, who made clear to the woman that the virtual session, was no poetry slam.

However, the producer did give some new talent a listening ear, namely a female rapper ,Shaniel Muir, who spat some racy bars that had Rvssian bopping his head.

Things further heated up, when Rvssian began sharing comments made by incarcerated entertainer, Vybz Kartel, about some of the performances.

“Teacha seh yuh [inappropriate term deleted] jaw clean,”said Rvssian as he relayed a message about a woman named Maliaka, who had just finished showcasing her twerking skills.

Things hit a climax when the producer was able to, for a few short seconds, have Vybz Kartel join his session.

While the incarcerated DJ was not visible on the live, he was audible which sent the 1,000 plus viewers on the live at the time into a frenzy.

Adidja Palmer, better known by his stage name Vybz Kartel, used the opportunity to sing a few lines from one of his songs, then abruptly stopped; he then told fans in his signature style, “I’m Out”.

The iconic DJ’s quick pass through saw a spike in viewership, with several from the reggae and dancehall community, including, Lila Ike and CeCile among others rush to join the virtual session to witness what some have labelled as a “moment for the history books”.