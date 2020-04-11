‘Motherf***ers, I’m tryna to save the world!’ Rihanna blasts fans asking for album

Rihanna told fans to stop bothering her about new music while she is “trying to save the world”.

The 32-year-old singer and fashion designer—who has not released a studio album since the 2016 record Anti—has already donated over $8 million dollars to various causes during the COVID-19 pandemic. She told fans she is working on philanthropy rather than music right now.

Speaking during an Instagram Live, she told her fans: “If one of y’all motherf***ers ask me about the album one more time when I’m tryna save the world, unlike y’all president….on sight.”

Rihanna has been teasing an album for over a year.

This comes after Rihanna and Jack Dorsey announced a donation of $4.2million to help domestic violence victims in LA during the pandemic. Rihanna and her Clara Lionel Foundation joined forces with Twitter CEO Jack, 43, to send the huge sum to the Mayor’s Fund to “address a surge in domestic violence” in LA during the coronavirus lockdown.

Both the CLF and Dorsey are donating $2.1 million each and the money will “enable the Mayors’ Fund for Los Angeles to provide 10 weeks of support for victims of domestic abuse including shelter, meals and counselling for individuals and their children,” according to an announcement on the CLF’s website.

Meanwhile, Rihanna previously announced her Clara Lionel Foundation will give $5 million in grants to people working against COVID-19 on the frontline and she and Jay-Z followed that up with another $1 million each to fight coronavirus. The $2 million will help to support undocumented workers, imprisoned, elderly and homeless people, and the children of health workers and first responders in both Los Angeles and New York City.