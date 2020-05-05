Mount Everest, check! At the roof of the world, Huawei installs 5G tower

Asian technology giant Huawei, powered by

5G technology, has done what no other company has been able to achieve: conquer

the highest point on Earth.

Huawei, in collaboration with China Mobile, has officially completed the world’s highest 5G base station on Mount Everest at an anxiety-fuelled 6,500 metres above sea level.

“On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the first successful arrival at Mount Everest from the northern slope, and the 45th anniversary of China’s first official accurate measurement and announcement of Mount Everest, the 5G network on Mount Everest will provide communication services for this 2020 Mount Everest re-measurement [and] is of great significance,” Huawei wrote in a statement last Thursday (April 30).

Huawei explained that it offered end-to-end solutions in the construction of China Mobile’s dual Gigabit network.

According to the company, two base stations were built in Mount Everest Base Camp at an altitude of 5,300 metres, one at the Transition Camp at 5,800 metres, and another at the Forward Camp at 6,500 metres.

“Huawei’s 5G AAU and SPN technologies are applied at these base stations, where network maintenance and optimisation are done by a dozen of network specialists who station 24/7 in regions at altitude of 5,300 meters and above to ensure smooth network operations,” Huawei indicated further.

Interestingly, 5G works ‘particularly well’ in the near-vertical environment of Mount Evertest, with Huawei noting that download speeds exceeded 1.66 Gbps at the altitude of 5,300 metres.

At the same altitude, the upload speed tops 215 Mbps, BUZZ fam!

The Everest base camp at 5,300 meters is fully covered at a logged speed of 1.43Gbps, thanks to the Gigabit ONT (optical network terminal), which, according to Huawei can allow for high-resolution videos, VR live broadcasts and much more.

“Huawei strongly believes that technology means to make the world better. The beauty of Mount Everest can be displayed via 5G high-definition video and VR experience, which also provides further insight for mountaineers, scientists, and other specialists into nature. The ground-breaking establishment on Mount Everest once again proves that 5G technology connects Mankind and the Earth harmoniously,” Huawei noted.

The highest point on the planet, Mount Everest is due to be re-measured later this year.

While the mountain enjoys its current recorded height of 8,848 metres, geologists believe a magnitude 7.6 earthquake that hit Nepal in April 2015 may have shrunk the mountain by around three centimetres.