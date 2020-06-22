Mr Bean, WHO partner on COVID-19 prevention campaign

The World Health Organization (WHO) has teamed up with comedian Mr Bean to remind people about the importance of COVID-19 prevention measures.

The reminder comes as the WHO reported a large spike in coronavirus cases as most countries have begun to lift COVID-19 restrictions.

In a recently issued public service announcement (PSA) the WHO featured a cartoon sketch of Mr Bean sharing tips on how people can protect themselves from contracting the virus.

The PSA was co-ordinated by Project Everyone, a non-profit agency devised by Richard Curtis.

Curtis said he was happy to work with Mr Bean, played by British actor Rowan Atkinson, and other creative partners in an effort to have all sectors come together to continue to get messages out about how we can tackle COVID-19 and build back a better world.

“We are delighted to work with the WHO on this Mr Bean sketch and to support health messaging around COVID-19,” said Curtis.

“In 2015 193 world leaders committed to 17 Global Goals to end poverty, inequality and climate change by 2030. Good Health and Wellbeing is Goal 3 and central to achieving all of the Global Goals,” added Curtis.

Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, shared similar sentiments noting that he was glad to have Mr Bean onboard and further thanked him for lending his voice to support the efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“COVID-19 affects every walk of human life, and we need to use all tools and avenues at our disposal to share life-saving information with all people around the world. I am grateful for the support of the team behind Mr Bean for lending your voice and talents to spread vital advice on physical distancing, hygiene, and knowing the symptoms,” said Ghebreyesus.

Mr Bean star, Rowan Atkinson, who created the character to be “a child in a grown man’s body” when he was at Oxford University along with filmmaker and Sustainable Development Goal advocate Richard Curtis.

Mr Bean, which was originally broadcast in the 1990s before transforming into an animated series, has since expanded on a global scale with 96 million Facebook followers globally and major fan bases across India, Brazil, and Indonesia. Mr Bean also celebrates his 30th anniversary in 2020.