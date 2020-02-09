Mr Killa withdraws from Soca Monarch competition

We

don’t know what is going on the International Soca Monarch competition, but

things seem to not be flowing smoothly.

Last year’s Soca Monarch, Mr Killa has up and decided to pull out of the 2020 competition where he was expected to defend his crown with the track ‘Soca Storm‘.

In an Instagram post, the Grenadian soca star who is also the first non-Trinidadian to win the crown disclosed that he was not getting the support and information he needed to deliver a quality performance and therefore he was withdrawing.

“Since arriving in Trinidad and Tobago over a month ago, I have been deprived of the details and tools necessary for me to properly prepare for my performance,” he disclosed. He further added that as a person that gives his all in a performance, based on what is happening it would not be possible in this year’s competition.

When Chairman of the event Simon Baptiste was contacted, he indicated that they were sad to see him go and hoped he changed his mind.

He noted that while they were aware that there were some challenges, a meeting was to be convened to work them out. However, it was rescheduled at the behest of Mr Killa’s team only to hear this development.

Nonetheless, Mr Killa noted in his post that he wished the Chairman and the other competitors the best going forward but stated he would not be participating in any further ISM competitions and would concentrate on recording and performing quality soca music to the best of his ability.