Mr Lexx grateful to local gov’t for intervention in Panama ordeal

Veteran dancehall artiste, Mr Lexx says he is today grateful for the swift action by Jamaica’s Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Ministry of Entertainment which led to him being released from Panamanian police custody after being detained last Wednesday.

In an interview with BUZZ, the 90s dancehall frontrunner revealed that he was travelling to the country for a video shoot when he was held by airport security. The entertainer said he was questioned about a 1997 arrest in the United States before being detained by Panamanian law enforcers and stripped of his documents as well as his cellphone.

Crediting quick thinking on his part, Mr Lexx said he had to turn to twitter to bring his situation to light as Panamanian authorities were not giving him the chance to explain the US arrest.

“When I got to the airport, the officers were checking everybody’s books and a number of us were taken away. We were walked to this room and when they got to me, they asked if I was arrested in America in 1997. I told them yes but that the case was thrown out and I was set free but they weren’t trying to hear what I was saying,” he shared. “They didn’t really speak much English but they weren’t even trying to listen. They just put me one side and next thing me know, mi inna one room a di bottom a di airport without my documents, my boarding pass and my phone. I was there for the whole entire evening just wondering what’s happening.”

“I spent the night inna dat airport room with no way to link my family or anyone. I remembered I still had my laptop so I purchased a 24-hour internet thing and started tweeting and that’s how I got help. Kamina and Babsy (Foreign Affairs and Entertainment Ministers) responded immediately and got some assistance for me,” he continued. “I guess they reached out to the consulate and immigration was contacted because they then realized who I was and brought me back my stuff and started a brief interview. I’m so proud of and thankful for Babsy and Kamina it makes me even more proud to be Jamaican. Had they not reacted so quickly things would’ve gotten drawn out and more uncomfortable.”

Despite the interview, Mr Lexx said no explanation was given for the detention or his subsequent denial of entry. Still, the entertainer is confident he will be able to travel to the country again in the near future. “I am very famous in Panama so I’m sure I won’t have any issues going back but I think there is a situation that both our Government and theirs need to sort out because people are being treated unfairly over there. A lot of people were turned back.”