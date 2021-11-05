Mr Lexx praises Minister Grange after being released from detention in Panama City

Dancehall artiste Mr. Lexx took to Twitter on Thursday (November 4) to praise Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange.

He heaped praises on the minister, following his release from a detention center in Panama City.

“Update. They not gonna bar me. Which was all my concern. I wish i had tweeted u guys earlier. Thanks @Babsy_grange u and ur team have my highest praise. Also thanks to Judith Edwards consulate for Panama. Thanks for moving so swiftly,” tweeted Mr. Lexx

Mr. Lexx was detained upon arrival in Panama City. The Full Hundred hit maker shared with his following that his detention had to do with a 1997 arrest.

“I’ve been in an immigration room at Tocumen since yesterday. They detain me and threatening to bar me because I got arrested in the US 1997…. with no chance to explain, no phone call cause for whatever reason they took my phone. They jus have me here,” Mr Lexx tweeted.

Mr Lexx used the ocasion to warn young people to be careful of their decision noting that his mistake which occurred two decades ago continues to haunt him.

He also thanked his fans, for retweeting his message, which enable him to get the assistance that he needed.