Mr Lexx satisfied after meeting with VP Records

Dancehall artiste Mr Lexx has come to some sort of agreement with VP Records, days after airing his grievances about his contract with the company on social media.

“How cruel is this?” the Full Hundred deejay asked. “VP Records is telling me they own the publishing for 145 of my songs for the rest of my life. Imagine the countless artists they did this to. Imagine how much artists died without a cent in their account and VP still collects their cheques. How is this legal?”

But after a meeting with the company’s executives, he is more optimistic.

“Today (Monday) I had a meeting with CEO of VP records Chris Chin who personally contacted me and tho I can’t mention in detail everything discussed I am happy to say we came an agreement which I’m comfortable and with,” he tweeted.

But he also had some advice for upcoming artistes about signing contracts.

“When being approach with contacts ensure they have legal representation before signing anything,” he said.

Speaking with Urban Islandz, Natasha Von Castle, The Communications Director for VP Records said Mr Lexx simply needed to revisit his contract, and understand what he was signed to.

“I just think he really needs to review his contract and understand what publishing is. I think that’s where a lot of these artistes don’t fully understand what they are signing. Your publishing is your publishing,” she said.

She added; “I believe he was signed to Greensleeves, so when VP Records acquired Greensleeves we then acquired the catalog of many of these artistes. At no point in time are we taking advantage of them. At no point in time are we trying to harm them or put them in a negative position, but at the same time I think that it’s our responsibility to understand how these contracts work.”