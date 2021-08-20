Mr Lexx says he’s getting vaccinated

Dancehall artiste Mr Lexx will be getting his coronavirus vaccine soon. The Get Wid It artiste made the announcement via Twitter on Thursday.

“I’m gonna get vaccinated,” he tweeted.

I’m gonna get vaccinated.— Mr Lexx (@therealmrlexx) August 20, 2021

Mr Lexx’s declaration has been well received by his fans, who applauded him for his decision.

“Pose off with your Immunization card and drop a new single same day,” one suggested.

“Love this for you bro! I hope you not playing!” another said.

Mr Lexx did not share when he intended to get vaccinated, but Jamaica’s government has been hosting vaccine blitz all over the island. Citizens can also visit specified health centres to get the jab.

He has been using his platform to suggest ways of dealing with this pandemic, conceding that “there is no easy way out”.

“Is either that or open the country and make it run it’s course an mi nuh affi elaborate pon what would happen. There is no easy way out of this pandemic. And that’s jus the harsh reality. I wish ppl will jus listen. That’s all it takes. Just listen,” he tweeted.

When he gets his vaccine, Mr Lexx will join the likes of Ding Dong, and Ce’cile who both publicly shared that they’ve gotten vaccinated.

“I got vaccinated because it’s the way forward to protect myself and my family,” Ding Dong said.