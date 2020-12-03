Mr Vegas anti-oral sex anthem gets certified silver by British Phonographic Industry

The British Phonographic Industry has certified Mr Vegas’s 1998 anti-oral sex anthem Heads High gold for sales of more than 200,000 copies.

The certification was released earlier this year.

Speaking with the Jamaica Observer, Mr Vegas said he was grateful for the recognition. “I am humbled and grateful for this milestone. The accomplishment is surreal for someone who has never dreamed of this kind of success,” he said.

The song was produced by Danny Browne and was first released by Main Street Records before being licensed to British label Greensleeves Records. It spent several weeks at number one on Jamaican charts.

Mr Vegas says the song is one of his biggest hits and has sold more 500,000 copies worldwide.

He said the song was created out of him giving advice to his young nieces.

“The idea for Heads High was birthed from an event my nieces witnessed at their school with a female and a male student. After seizing my attention with their anecdote, I informed them on the importance of keeping their heads high. Somehow, the words ‘heads high’ rang and I started singing, ‘Heads high, kill dem wid di no…,’ ” he recalled.